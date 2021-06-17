Suspect arrested in killing of Modesto teenager near Keyes taco truck in May

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Modesto boy.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Ruben Perez as the suspect in a shooting that occurred outside a taco truck at Seventh Street and Martha Avenue in Keyes on May 2, according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Evan Robinson was killed. Authorities say he was not the intended target but they have not said if they know who was.

Schwartz would not say how Perez, a Keyes resident, was identified or if he lived at the home a few blocks from the shooting scene that detectives searched on May 7.

He said detectives arrested Perez at the Day Reporting Center on Hackett Road where he went to attend occupational preparedness courses as a term of his probation.

Perez is on probation for shooting someone when he was a minor. Schwartz said he’s served time in prison for juvenile offenders but he didn’t have details about the shooting or when Perez had been released from prison.

Perez was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail and an arraignment hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Robinson had been a football player with the Hughson Oilers Youth Football league. Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil shortly after his death. Friends and family described the teenager as a good kid, a team leader and a great friend who’d go out of his way to help people.

Following the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a silver car leaving the scene. Schwartz would not say whether more suspects are at large but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Hickman at 209-525-7042. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in your eligibility for a cash reward.