Thrown firework, gunfire reported in Modesto road rage incident. Children were in the car

Dozens of illegal fireworks were seized following a road rage incident in west Modesto on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Modesto Police Department

A road rage incident that included illegal fireworks and a gun in west Modesto Tuesday night involved two vehicles with children in them, according to police.

The incident started just after 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Carpenter Road near Maze Boulevard, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

A man was driving an Acura SUV with a woman and two children, ages 6 and 8, as passengers, when he tapped on his brakes, angering the driver of a Honda Pilot behind him.

Bear said the Honda driver pulled up alongside the Acura and threw a lit firework at it.

Both vehicles continued north and stopped at a red light at Carpenter and Kansas Avenue. Bear said the driver of the Acura got out and approached the Honda to confront the diver.

The victim later told officers he saw a young child in a car seat in the back of the Honda.

After a brief exchange, the light turned green and both cars proceeded north, Bear said.

The driver of the Acura followed the Honda as it went to Elm Avenue, where he saw the driver get out and go inside a residence.

The Acura continued on to Emerald Avenue and not long after, north of Kansas, the driver saw the Honda approaching from behind at a high speed.

Bear said the Honda passed the Acura and the driver of the Honda held a gun outside the window and fired several shots in the air. The Honda then turned around and the driver fired several more shots into the air. No one was injured.

The driver of the Acura called police and officers went to the home on Elm that he’d seen the suspect go into.

The suspect, 27-year-old Adam Ismeal Iniguez, denied his involvement but officers found a firearm of the same caliber as the shell casings found at the shooting scene. They also recovered dozens of illegal fireworks, Bear said.

Iniguez was arrested on suspicion of two counts of child endangerment, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, willfully and maliciously discharging a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm while not the registered owner. He remained in custody at Stanislaus County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $185,000.