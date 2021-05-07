Detectives serve search warrant in connection with shooting that killed teen in Keyes

Detectives on Friday searched a home in Keyes in connection with a shooting earlier this week that left a teenager dead.

Authorities have been investigating the Sunday night fatal shooting of Evan Robinson, 16. On Friday, they searched a home a few blocks away.

“Detectives were serving a search warrant pertaining to the Keyes homicide on 10th Street,” Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz said Friday. “We have no further announcement at this time. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

A neighbor who didn’t want her name published said several law enforcement vehicles were at the home Friday afternoon and at one point she saw a smoke device used.

The home near the intersection of 10th Street and Dora Avenue is roughly five blocks from the shooting scene. Robinson was shot near a taco truck at First Street and Martha Avenue.

Keyes Unified School District said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that all of its schools were locked down due to “law enforcement activity.” The lockdown was lifted Friday afternoon and all students were safe, the district said.

On Friday evening, a steady stream of visitors went by the memorial that has sprouted up at the shooting scene, cleaning up wax that had spilled from candles “to make it nice for Evan,” said one teenager, who described herself as a childhood friend of Robinson’s.

Authorities have said they believe Robinson was an unintended victim of a fight that broke out in the area. They have not announced any arrests but said detectives have identified people of interest.