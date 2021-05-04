‘Such a waste’: Keyes shooting victim Evan Robinson remembered as athlete, leader

Evan Robinson’s loved ones can’t believe he’s gone.

The 16-year-old from Modesto, remembered by those around him for his leadership skills and love of sports, was killed in a shootout Sunday night near a taco truck at Seventh Street and Martha Ave in Keyes.

“He was a good kid,” grandmother Joyce Barrick said. “It’s such a waste.”

A couple hundred people gathered Monday night at the spot where Robinson died for a vigil honoring his life.

People lined up to offer condolences to family members seated on the ground in front of a large memorial overflowing with balloons, dozens of prayer candles and pictures of Robinson and his family.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said he was an “unintended victim” of a fight that broke out in the area. No arrest in the case had been announced by Monday night, but detectives were looking into persons of interest.

Robinson’s sudden loss has been devastating for those who knew him.

Athan Hicks, Robinson’s mother, said she was still in shock about what had happened to her son. It was difficult for her to speak about Robinson less than 24 hours after his death, but she said he was a “mama’s boy” who was incredibly special to her.

For Hicks, the community support said everything she couldn’t. She raised her hands and gestured to all the people who attended the memorial as a sign of what Robinson meant to everyone who knew him.

“Right here explains it all,” Hicks said. “Look at how many people came out here for my baby.”

Some of Robinson’s former teammates and coaches from the Hughson Oilers Youth Football league came out to show their support by wearing Oilers gear. Robinson played for the league until 2019 when he aged out, but those who played with him said he left a lasting impression on them.

Jacob Perry, an assistant coach with the Oilers, said Robinson played a few positions, including quarterback, tight end and outside linebacker. Robinson was always at practice, eager to play and respectful of his coaches.

Robinson helped hold the team together as a quarterback, Perry said, which made his death all the more difficult.

“You don’t expect this from a young teenage kid,” Perry said. “I know it’s hard on these boys.”

Former teammate Luke Perkins, 15, said Robinson was a team leader and a great friend. He remembered Robinson would always encourage him and the other boys to make good choices.

“He just gave off a light,” Perkins said. “He tried to make everyone around him better.”

Oilers president Paul Gonzales also coached Robinson said he was a hardworking player who was outgoing and levelheaded.

“He was the kind of kid that if you asked him to do something, he’d do it 10 times better than what you asked,” Gonzales said. “He was an inspiration to his teammates.”

A GoFundMe set up to help cover Robinson’s funeral costs had reached just over its $5000 goal as of Monday night.

The Oilers will also be putting on a chicken barbecue and raffle May 15, Gonzales said. Tickets can be purchased by going to Rico’s Pizza in Hughson from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening or by reaching out to the Oilers online.