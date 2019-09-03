Most Wanted: Jose Manuel Gonzalez Silva, Murder

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

NAME: Jose Manuel Gonzalez Silva

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 31 years old; black hair; brown eyes

THE CASE: Silva is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the death of Beranea Moreno, 25, of Lodi. About 2 a.m. April 8, Moreno’s body was found in her car on the shoulder of Milton Road near Highway 4, which is in the Woodward Reservoir area. Investigators believe Moreno was the victim “brutal” domestic violence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Silva Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

NOTES: Investigators also are looking for Stockton residents Manuel Gonzales and Ana Maria Miramontes De Ramirez, both 54, who are wanted on suspicion of accessory and conspiracy in connection with the woman’s death. And investigators are searching for a red 1997 Ford Expedition with California license plate 4XUN330 and damage on its rear driver’s side. The investigators said the vehicle was last seen heading east on Highway 4 toward the area where the victim’s car was discovered.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Silva’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.