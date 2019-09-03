Crime
Most Wanted: Jose Manuel Gonzalez Silva, Murder
NAME: Jose Manuel Gonzalez Silva
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 31 years old; black hair; brown eyes
THE CASE: Silva is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the death of Beranea Moreno, 25, of Lodi. About 2 a.m. April 8, Moreno’s body was found in her car on the shoulder of Milton Road near Highway 4, which is in the Woodward Reservoir area. Investigators believe Moreno was the victim “brutal” domestic violence.
NOTES: Investigators also are looking for Stockton residents Manuel Gonzales and Ana Maria Miramontes De Ramirez, both 54, who are wanted on suspicion of accessory and conspiracy in connection with the woman’s death. And investigators are searching for a red 1997 Ford Expedition with California license plate 4XUN330 and damage on its rear driver’s side. The investigators said the vehicle was last seen heading east on Highway 4 toward the area where the victim’s car was discovered.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Silva’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
