Crime
Modesto man was free on bail when he tried to rape woman, killed her, prosecutors say
Video from homicide scene in downtown Modesto, arrest made
Prosecutors believe Joseph Robert Chapman was out on bail when he tried to rape Christina Hill and allegedly killed her, according to filed documents in Stanislaus Superior Court.
Hill, a 47-year-old transient woman who frequented downtown Modesto, was found May 13 next to trash cans in a driveway behind several businesses at G and 18th streets in Modesto.
A few days after her body was found, Modesto police investigators arrested Chapman. The 37-year-old Modesto man has been charged with murder in Hill’s death.
The murder charge includes a special circumstance allegation that indicates the murder was committed while Chapman tried to rape Hill, according to a criminal complaint filed May 21 by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
The murder charge also includes an enhancement that alleges Chapman was out on bail when he killed Hill. Chapman faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in the other criminal case.
The alleged assault occurred April 3. Prosecutors say Chapman used a car to assault Aric Alias, according to a criminal complaint in that case filed April 16. Chapman remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail until April 26, when he posted a $52,000 bail bond and was released.
Chapman also faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in the assault with a deadly weapon case.
On May 16, police officials released video from a convenience store’s security camera. In the video was a shirtless man, later identified as Chapman, who at that time was considered by police as “a person of interest” in the homicide investigation.
The video was from La Loma Liquors about 12:30 p.m. May 13, about an hour after Hill’s body was discovered around the corner at G and 18th streets. Sgt. Kalani Souza has said the suspect also was captured on video from security cameras at several other businesses in the area.
Chapman was identified after police officials received an anonymous tip. About 9:20 p.m. May 17, police found Chapman during a traffic stop in central Modesto.
Chapman made his first court appearance May 21. He did not enter a plea. His arraignment hearing was postponed until May 28. On Friday, Chapman remained in custody and was being held without bail.
Comments