Crime
Modesto police identify homicide victim, person of interest in downtown death
Watch video from Modesto police about downtown homicide
Detectives from the Modesto Police Department have revealed the identity of a downtown homicide victim and information about a person of interest in the woman’s death.
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Christina Hill, a transient woman who frequented downtown Modesto. In a video published to YouTube late Thursday, Modesto police released surveillance footage of a shirtless white man who is a person of interest in the homicide.
The man has tattoos on his arms and chest, and a beard.
The footage was taken at La Loma Liquors at 12:30 p.m. Monday, an hour after Hill’s body was found around the corner at G and 18th streets. Sgt. Kalani Souza said the man was captured on surveillance cameras at several other businesses in the area as well.
Hill’s body was found next to trash cans in a driveway behind several businesses including Ocean Asian Massage, which is nearest the driveway.
No further information about the manner of death or when Hill died has been released.
If you know who the person of interest is or have information that would help detectives with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or email Detective Guffey at Guffeyg@modestopd.com.
