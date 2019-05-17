Modesto police identify homicide victim, person of interest in downtown death

Watch video from Modesto police about downtown homicide Modesto Police Department officials have announced the victim from Monday’s homicide has been identified as 47-year-old Christina Hill of Modesto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Police Department officials have announced the victim from Monday’s homicide has been identified as 47-year-old Christina Hill of Modesto.

Detectives from the Modesto Police Department have revealed the identity of a downtown homicide victim and information about a person of interest in the woman’s death.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Christina Hill, a transient woman who frequented downtown Modesto. In a video published to YouTube late Thursday, Modesto police released surveillance footage of a shirtless white man who is a person of interest in the homicide.

The man has tattoos on his arms and chest, and a beard.

The footage was taken at La Loma Liquors at 12:30 p.m. Monday, an hour after Hill’s body was found around the corner at G and 18th streets. Sgt. Kalani Souza said the man was captured on surveillance cameras at several other businesses in the area as well.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hill’s body was found next to trash cans in a driveway behind several businesses including Ocean Asian Massage, which is nearest the driveway.

No further information about the manner of death or when Hill died has been released.





If you know who the person of interest is or have information that would help detectives with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or email Detective Guffey at Guffeyg@modestopd.com.

SHARE COPY LINK Officers from the Modesto Police Department are investigating a possible crime scene where body was found in downtown Modesto on Monday, May 13, 2019. A suspect, Joseph Chapman of Modesto, was arrested Friday, May 17, 2019.