Crime
Modesto police find, arrest man from surveillance video in downtown homicide
Video from homicide scene in downtown Modesto, arrest made
Modesto Police arrested a suspect in a downtown homicide this week.
Police took 37-year-old Joseph Chapman of Modesto into custody Friday night and booked him into the Stanislaus County Jail on murder charges.
On Monday, the body of 47-year-old Christina Hill, a transient woman who frequented downtown Modesto, was found next to trash cans in a driveway behind several businesses at G and 18th streets. On Friday police released surveillance video showing a heavily tattooed male “person of interest” in the investigation.
Chapman was identified after an anonymous tip was sent to police, according to a press release from the department. At 9:20 p.m., Chapman was located during a traffic stop at at Orangeburg Avenue and Trombetta Avenue just east of McHenry Avenue.
Modesto police have said the cause of Hill’s death is not being released until “all medical evidence has been thoroughly examined and processed.” The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
Comments