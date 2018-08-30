Investigators looking for third suspect in deadly Modesto shooting

Investigators on Thursday were asking the public to help find the third suspect in an Aug. 12 deadly shooting at an AM/PM gas station near downtown Modesto.
The Modesto Police Department released photos of Gabriel Avila, 30, who is wanted for his suspected involvement in the death of Domonique Lewis. The 30-year-old man was gunned down shortly after 5 p.m. in the gas station’s parking lot at Fifth and I streets.
Police on Thursday did not indicate how they believe Avila was involved in Lewis’ death. They released a February 2014 photo of Avila, along with a photo of him from earlier this year.
Shortly before the shooting, Lewis was with two Latino males in the parking lot of the business, according to police. Officials have said it appeared Lewis and the other males knew each other. Lewis was from East Palo Alto but had been living in Union City.
On Aug. 15, authorities found Angel Samuel Contreras, the first arrest made in the homicide investigation. Prosecutors have charged Contreras, 20, with murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle.
Junior Ramiro Suarez, 28, was arrested Aug. 21. Prosecutors also have charged Suarez with murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a gun by an felon or drug addict.
Contreras and Suarez on Thursday remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. They are both scheduled to return to court Sept 13 for their continued arraignment hearing.
Investigators ask anyone with information about Avila’s whereabouts to call Detective Doug Ridenour Jr. at 209-572-9627 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can send an e-mail through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
