Second suspect arrested in AM/PM homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a downtown Modesto AM/PM last week.
Ramiro Suarez, 28, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of murdering 30-year-old Domonique Lewis on Aug. 12. Lewis was shot in the parking lot of the AM/PM at Fifth and I streets after he met with two Latino men.
Last week, detectives arrested 20-year-old Angel Contreras. He made his first court appearance Friday on charges of murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
A court date for Suarez has not yet been scheduled.
On Friday morning detectives, with the assistance of a SWAT team, searched a home in the 700 block of Sutter Avenue in west Modesto in connection with the case. Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said detectives were looking for “information, evidence and witnesses.”
