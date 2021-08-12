Local

Man killed by delivery truck while sleeping in Turlock loading dock identified

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was run over and killed by a delivery truck while sleeping in a Turlock loading dock as 44-year-old Alan Scott Cole.

Cole, whose family said he went by Scott, died around 10:40 a.m. July 29. He was asleep at the Ace Hardware store in the 3000 block of Geer Road, near Stanislaus State University, when a delivery truck driver backed a truck over him.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts at lifesaving measures.

The coroner’s office said the death has been ruled accidental.

