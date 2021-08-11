Crime

3,000 pounds of marijuana: Deputies eradicate massive illegal grow in Del Puerto Canyon

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday seized more than $2 million in processed marijuana at an illegal grow operation east of Patterson, Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said.

Authorities were alerted to the Del Puerto Canyon site, which had 52 grow structures, based on complaints by area residents.

“Illegal grows are the single biggest complaint that I receive as Sheriff,” Dirkse wrote on his Facebook page. “Eliminating them is important to our community.”

Sgt. Luke Schwartz said 6,764 plants, over 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana and three firearms were seized during the operation.

He said no arrests were made. He didn’t have details about why but said there was likely no one at the site when authorities raided it.

The Ceres Police Department, Merced County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies assisted with the eradication.

