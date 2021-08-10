4 people displaced Tuesday morning after fire destroys Salida home

Four people were displaced in the early hours of Aug. 10, 2021, after a house in Salida caught fire and was destroyed.

A fire destroyed a Salida home early Tuesday morning, displacing four adults who lived there.

Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the blaze on Westwood Drive near the intersection of Finney Road and Broadway Avenue, said Pat Burns, Salida Fire battalion chief.

The fire took about 30 minutes to put out, but the home was destroyed.

“It’s a complete loss,” Burns said.

Three people were home at the time of the fire, and the fourth was at work. The American Red Cross is assisting with the displacement.

Salida Consolidated received assistance from crews with the Modesto, Ripon and Woodland Avenue fire departments, Burns said.