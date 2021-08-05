Local
Elk Grove woman identified as passenger in double fatal motorcycle crash in Empire
The Elk Grove woman who died Tuesday after being ejected from a motorcycle she was a passenger of has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office as Brenda Blakes.
The 20-year-old was on southbound Santa Fe Avenue in Empire, riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Bruce Rummerfield of Stockton, when he lost control and both were ejected.
Rummerfield died at the scene and Blakes died at a Modesto hospital. The California Highway Patrol said excessive speed was a factor in the collision.
