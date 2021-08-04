Man, woman killed in high-speed motorcycle crash in Empire. CHP seeks witnesses

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a high-speed crash on Santa Fe Avenue in Empire Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Bruce Rummerfield of Stockton, and his passenger, a 20-year-old Elk Grove woman, were riding south on Santa Fe near South Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

According to the CHP, they were traveling at an “excessive speed” when Rummerfield lost control of the motorcycle. It landed on its right side and both Rummerfield and his passenger were ejected.

Rummerfield died at the scene. The woman, whose name was withed pending notification of her family, was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where she died.

Both were wearing helmets. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to the CHP.

CHP Officer Tom Olsen said a dark sedan was seen in the area just in front of the motorcycle. He said officers are trying to determine if the motorcycle collided with the sedan before it continued south.

Investigators are hoping to talk to the driver of the sedan, as well as any other witnesses.

The motorcycle riders were the fifth and sixth people to die in collisions in Stanislaus County since Friday. The number of fatal collisions in the Modesto area CHPs jurisdiction so far this year have already surpassed the total for all of 2020, according to Olsen.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the CHPs Modesto office at 209-545-7440.