Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Highway 99 in Turlock

The Delhi man killed in a hit and run collision on southbound Highway 99 Tuesday was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 27-year-old Thomas Kelly.

Kelly was walking in the fast lane when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle near West Main Street in Turlock. He died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver fled the scene. The CHP is looking for witnesses and working to identify the vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s Modesto office at 209-545-7440.