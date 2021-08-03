Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Highway 99 in Turlock

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning while walking on southbound Highway 99 in what was the second fatal hit and run in the county in fewer than eight hours.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old man from Delhi, was walking in the fast lane north of West Main Street in Turlock just before 3 a.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

Hours earlier a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle described as a Chevrolet Tahoe on River Road near Ryder Way in south Modesto. That driver fled the scene as well.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the CHP’s Modesto office at 209-545-7440.

