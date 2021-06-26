Coronavirus update, June 26: Where Stanislaus stands on vaccines, cases and deaths

Stanislaus County had an even 57,000 cases of COVID-19 and 32.7% of its residents fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The death toll stood at 1,073, a measure that has leveled off in recent weeks, the county Health Services Agency said. As many as 62 residents died weekly when the pandemic was at its worst in December.

California was 10 days into the lifting of most restrictions as of Friday. Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and follow what rules remain on business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 31 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday. The count topped 300 during the worst of the winter peak. Eleven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 0.11%. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.5%, a 0.3% increase from the previous seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 428,041 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 32.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 51.3% have at least one dose., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county, on its website, reports that 40% of the county population is fully vaccinated.

These clinics will happen over the weekend (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Saturday, June 26, Modesto: 401 Paradise Road, Suite E, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

401 Paradise Road, Suite E, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, June 26, Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, June 26, Modesto: East Campus of Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+).

Saturday, June 26, Modesto: Aspire Vanguard College Prep Academy, 819 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, June 27, Modesto: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For updates on the schedule for the week starting Monday, June 28, click here.

California has administered 41,985,070 vaccines as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 15th in the country, having administered 106,258 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51.4% of the positive cases, whites are 28.7%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 21,427 positive cases

Turlock has 7,619

Ceres has 5,849

Patterson has 2,677

Riverbank has 2,648

Oakdale has 1,974

Newman has 1,241

Waterford has 697

Hughson has 609

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,993

District 5 has 2,656

District 2 has 2,358

District 1 has 1,347

District 4 has 458

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,440 COVID-19-related deaths among 74,808 cases.





Merced County has 481 deaths among 32,335 cases.





Tuolumne County has 71 deaths among 4,227 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 466 cases.

As of Friday evening, there were 3,854,980 confirmed cases in California and 62,822 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,603,078 U.S. cases and 603,528 deaths.

