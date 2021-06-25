Mobile caravan to provide vaccinations, education to farmworkers on Sunday in Modesto

Stanislaus County farmworkers will be offered vaccinations, education and other aid oni Sunday as a mobile caravan makes a stop in Modesto. Modesto Bee file

Farmworkers won’t need to travel far to get vaccinated and educated about workplace safety and labor rights, as a mobile informational caravan makes its way to Modesto on Sunday.

Workers will be given information on their right to paid sick leave for the coronavirus, time off to get vaccinated and protection against retaliation, according to a press release. They’ll also get educated on heat illness and how they can protect themselves.

Paola Laverde, public information officer for the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), said the goal is to make sure they’re taking the information to where the people are, so that they know they have labor rights.

“We’re very excited to be able to do this type of outreach and get this information into the hands of the people who really need it,” she said over the phone.

Laverde said about 300 Pfizer vaccines will be administered in Modesto to people needing a first or second dose.

The vaccination clinic will take place at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, located at 1416 Maze Blvd., from 2 to 7 p.m. It will be hosted by nonprofit organizations West Modesto Collaborative and California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation.

The caravan began its journey in Merced on Thursday. It will stop in Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties throughout the weekend before it reaches Modesto. The event officially kicked off Friday during an 11 a.m. press conference in Visalia, at the Agricultural Labor Relations Board office.

The weekend event will also highlight how public agencies can partner with community-based organizations to provide public education and outreach on workplace health and safety, including COVID-19 protections, rights and resources.

Information will be provided in multiple languages by the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) and COVID Workplace Outreach project (CWOP).

Behind the effort are UC Merced’s Community and Labor Center, California Labor Commissioner’s Office, California Department of Industrial Relations and Cal/OSHA.