Coronavirus update, March 31: Stanislaus reports 997th death, stays in red tier

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 71 more positive tests.

The total now stands at 997 residents lost to the pandemic since April 10 of last year, the county Health Services Agency said.

Total cases have reached 52,544. Stanislaus also has 506,903 negative test results and 51,057 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would stay at least until mid-April in the red tier of the state’s four-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions. It improved last week from the worst, purple, to the next worst. Staying in red depends on meeting several criteria.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 91 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 84 on Monday. Twelve staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from eight.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 3.47%, down from 4.07% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 5.08%, down from 5.39%. The 14-day rate was 6.73%, down from 6.81%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 20th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks ninth in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of March 28 to April 3 (they are also available at some stores and health-care providers):

Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer. Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer. Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna. Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna. Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 17,922,091 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 17,703,550 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 28th in the country, having administered 45,358 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,581 positive cases

Turlock has 7,117

Ceres has 5,348

Patterson has 2,517

Riverbank has 2,442

Oakdale has 1,752

Newman has 1,165

Waterford has 633

Hughson has 575

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,761

District 5 has 2,510

District 2 has 2,191

District 1 has 1,245

District 4 has 414

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,278 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,796 cases.





Merced County has 435 deaths among 30,558 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,034 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 410 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,666,266 confirmed cases in California and 59,128 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,394,189 U.S. cases and 550,998 deaths.

