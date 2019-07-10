Local
Second person in one week drowns at Woodward Reservoir
Drowning prevention at reservoir
The second person in a week has drowned in Woodward Reservoir, authorities said on Wednesday afternoon.
The individual, described only as an adult woman, drowned near Muir Point on Wednesday, a campsite area at the southern edge of the reservoir, Modesto Fire Department Division Chief Tim Tietjen said.
When fire department crews arrived, they found citizens performing life-saving measures on the woman, Tietjen said. Despite their efforts, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed the woman died at around 3 p.m.
No further information was released.
Comments