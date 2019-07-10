Second person in one week drowns at Woodward Reservoir

Drowning prevention at reservoir Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies patrol Modesto Reservoir Regional Park in Waterford. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

The second person in a week has drowned in Woodward Reservoir, authorities said on Wednesday afternoon.

The individual, described only as an adult woman, drowned near Muir Point on Wednesday, a campsite area at the southern edge of the reservoir, Modesto Fire Department Division Chief Tim Tietjen said.

When fire department crews arrived, they found citizens performing life-saving measures on the woman, Tietjen said. Despite their efforts, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed the woman died at around 3 p.m.

No further information was released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Related stories from Modesto Bee local Authorities recover body at Woodward Reservoir July 06, 2019 02:54 PM