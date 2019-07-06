Authorities recover body at Woodward Reservoir

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

Authorities from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body of a man Saturday at Woodward Reservoir.

The man, described as around 50 years old, went into the reservoir to swim at about 1:30 a.m. and never came back, witnesses told deputies. A search and rescue helicopter as well as ground units were dispatched to the area but were unable to find the man on the surface to indicate the possibility of a rescue, the sheriff’s office reported.

After waiting until daylight for better visibility, the dive team was able to locate and recover the man’s body at around 10:30 a.m., officials said.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. He had no further information to release late Saturday afternoon.

