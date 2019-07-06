Local
Authorities recover body at Woodward Reservoir
Authorities from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body of a man Saturday at Woodward Reservoir.
The man, described as around 50 years old, went into the reservoir to swim at about 1:30 a.m. and never came back, witnesses told deputies. A search and rescue helicopter as well as ground units were dispatched to the area but were unable to find the man on the surface to indicate the possibility of a rescue, the sheriff’s office reported.
After waiting until daylight for better visibility, the dive team was able to locate and recover the man’s body at around 10:30 a.m., officials said.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. He had no further information to release late Saturday afternoon.
