Woman had panic attack before drowning at Woodward, sister says

Woodward Reservoir near Oakdale is pictured in 2016. Authorities from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body of a man Saturday at the reservoir. jlee@modbee.com

The woman who drowned at Woodward Reservoir on Wednesday afternoon was a 34-year-old Escalon resident, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Stephanie Modena drowned near Muir Point, a campsite area at the southern edge of the reservoir north of Oakdale. Emergency responders arrived to find people performing lifesaving measures, but Modina was confirmed dead at about 3 p.m.

On Facebook, one of Modena’s sisters, Cortney Kennah Modena, posted Wednesday evening that she was at the scene and Stephanie Modena “was swimming with her daughter and started having a panic attack and stopped breathing!”

According to her Facebook page, Stephanie Modena was from Modesto and went to Davis High.

Modena’s was the second drowning at Woodward in a week. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, 52-year-old Bay Area resident Ricardo Martinez went into the reservoir to swim and never came back, witnesses told deputies. His body was found and recovered about 10:30 a.m.