Stanislaus coroner IDs Woodward Reservoir drowning victim

In this undated file photo, a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department boat is on Woodward Reservoir.

The drowning victim whose body was recovered at Woodward Reservoir on Saturday was a 52-year-old Bay Area resident, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Ricardo Martinez went into the reservoir to swim at about 1:30 a.m. and never came back, witnesses told deputies. A search helicopter and ground units were unable to find the man on the surface.

When daylight brought better visibility, the Sheriff’s Department dive team was able to locate and recover Martinez’s body about 10:30 a.m.