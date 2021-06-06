Are enough students and young adults getting COVID-19 shots in Stanislaus County?

kcarlson@modbee.com

As the state prepares for a reopening this month, COVID-19 vaccination efforts have been slow in reaching younger populations. Stanislaus County health officials are working to increase coronavirus vaccinations for younger adults and students.

About 27 percent of Stanislaus County residents between 18 and 49 years old are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An estimated 240,000 people are in that population.

The county has an estimated 16,500 teenagers 16 to 17 years old and 33,500 adolescents age 12 to 15, all of whom are eligible for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Some 18 percent of those 16 or 17 have completed vaccinations, while 10.5 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds have received a partial vaccination.

Now that a large percentage of older residents are vaccinated — coverage was 80 percent for seniors 65 and older last month — most younger adults are not protected in event that greater social mixing and fewer safety measures cause coronavirus infections to spread later this year.

Kamlesh Kaur, a county health services spokesperson, said younger adults have been infected with COVID in large numbers. They are more able to avoid a serious case and may be asymptomatic, but can spread the coronavirus to vulnerable people, Kaur said.

According to county data, almost 20 percent of COVID-19 infections have affected adults age 25 to 34, a higher percentage than any other group. Adults 34 to 44 account for 17 percent of cases and the 15-to-24 age group accounts for 16.6 percent.

The latest data show the 55 to 64 age group, at 19.2 percent, represent the largest number of hospitalizations. Some younger adults are hospitalized; about 18 percent of hospitalizations are patients age 25 to 44.

Kaiser Family Foundation surveys found the “wait and see” frame of mind toward COVID vaccine is most prevalent among young adults 18 to 29. About 25 percent were waiting to see how the vaccine works and if troubling side effects arise, according to April findings of the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor project.

It appears younger adults may be influenced by friends in deciding whether to roll up their sleeves. Those saying half their friends were vaccinated were more willing to get the shots, according to the KFF surveys. Young adults with few or no vaccinated friends were staying on the fence.

Young adults were open to vaccination requirements for attending a concert or traveling, more so than older people.

Kaur said the county’s mobile clinics have targeted businesses frequented by young people and worked with community organizations to offer vaccine to younger adults. The state’s cash incentive program is another tool for getting reluctant people to sign up for vaccine appointments.

Vaccine clinics focus on students

County health officials are giving parents opportunities to have eligible children vaccinated before schools are opened in late summer or fall. College students are another population targeted for vaccination before in-class learning resumes in higher education.

Esmeralda Camacho received a Pfizer shot at a county clinic held Friday at Modesto High School geared for parents and students.

Camacho said she wanted an immunization before attending classes at Stanislaus State University this fall. She said her father came down with a serious case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized. He was able to recover.

“It’s good for your own safety,” said Camacho, who did not think vaccine should be mandatory for college students. “I feel like it is your choice.”

Camacho said her sister, a Modesto High student, also came to the clinic for a dose.

Kaur said the county has maintained a stationary vaccine clinic at Stanislaus State in Turlock to serve college students and the public.

The county Health Services Agency has tried to hold three vaccine clinics at high schools every week, Kaur said. Parents and children have been showing up for those clinics, which gradually increases vaccine coverage.

Kaur said some parents have wanted more information about the vaccines or have waited for formal FDA approval before their eligible children get the shots. Coronavirus vaccines have been administered this year under an emergency use authorization.

“Hopefully, once it gets fully approved by the FDA, it will alleviate their concerns,” Kaur said. “We want these parents to know these vaccines are safe.”

School districts are helping to get the word out by providing vaccine information to parents, while informing them COVID vaccine is not an immunization requirement for school attendance.

High school clinics are planned

Krista Noonan, spokesperson for Modesto City Schools, said the district has informed parents about COVID vaccine through phone messages, emails and texts. Individual schools may also post information on social media pages.

The school district did not have data on the number of vaccinated students thus far, she said.

Modesto City Schools and the county will hold clinics at the Johansen High School east-side gymnasium, 641 Norseman Drive, on Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m., and June 28 and July 19, same time. Prifzer vaccine will be administered for those 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson will be available for anyone 18 and older.

Davis High School will host a COVID vaccine clinic Tuesday, from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as June 29 and July 20. Other clinics are set for the Downey High School small gymnasium Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m., and July 1 and July 22. Appointments for the high school clinics can be made at MyTurn.Ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.

Noonan said Modesto City Schools is coordinating with Sutter Gould Medical Foundation on a first-dose clinic June 25 at Gregori High School, with second doses planned for July 16. The school district also plans a Sutter Gould clinic at Enochs High School and will team with Doctors Medical Center on a Beyer High School clinic. More details of those opportunities will be announced.

Golden Valley Health Centers is promoting the state program that offers a chance of winning cash prizes to those signing up for COVID vaccinations. Many of its clinic locations are offering walk-in appointments.

Golden Valley is planning large-scale vaccination events June 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd., in Turlock and June 12, 8 a.m. to noon, at Simply Grace Fellowship in Gustine, 894 Sycamore Ave.

Walk-ups are limited for the two events. Make an appointment by calling 866-682-4842.

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency has a weekly schedule of mobile vaccine clinics and events at www.schsa.org.