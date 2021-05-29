Coronavirus update, May 29: Stanislaus weekly death toll is lowest since spring 2020

Stanislaus County reported just two deaths to COVID-19 over the past seven days, a hopeful sign that the pandemic is easing.

The total stood at 1,066 residents lost to the virus as of Friday, the county Health Services Agency said. Weekly deaths got as high as 62 in late December and as low as one in late April 2020.

Stanislaus had 56,152 cases as of Friday, along with 622,535 negative test results and 54,810 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 38 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 31 the previous day. Thursday’s count was the lowest in several months and about a tenth of the peak last winter. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from seven.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 0.2%. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.8%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 314,956 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged from May 21. The total includes 141,559 doses to health care providers and 173,397 to public health.

The county will have more public vaccinations sites next week. These clinics will happen over the weekend, including age minimums:

Saturday, May 29 , Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Saturday, May 29, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Sunday, May 30, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.





California has administered 37,874,433 vaccines as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 16th in the country, having administered 95,855 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Latinos are 51.5% of the positive cases, whites are 28.6%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 21,088 positive cases

Turlock has 7,522

Ceres has 5,731

Patterson has 2,639

Riverbank has 2,607

Oakdale has 1,898

Newman has 1,227

Waterford has 659

Hughson has 606

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,960

District 5 has 2,621

District 2 has 2,328

District 1 has 1,327

District 4 has 455

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,419 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,794 cases.





Merced County has 469 deaths among 32,142 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,168 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 454 cases.

As of Friday evening, there were 3,787,911 confirmed cases in California and 63,218 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,240,448 U.S. cases and 593,962 deaths.

