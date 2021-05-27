Caps and gowns and masks. Modesto City Schools returns to in-person graduations

Modesto City Schools returned to in-person high school graduations Monday night, and from the right angle, Beyer High’s commencement looked pretty pre-pandemic.

Student speakers doffed their masks to address classmates and guests. Grads were allowed to pause and pull down their masks to smile for the camera as they crossed the stage, though the great majority either forgot or chose not to.

Students sat together on the field of the Modesto Junior College stadium, though spaced apart more than before the COVID-19 pandemic made “social distancing” a household term.

The biggest changes from two years ago (last year’s commencements were virtual, with student videos compiled for families to watch online) involved guests. Each student was allowed two of them, and seating was assigned, with tape X’s marking spots on the bleachers.

Signs and at least one loudspeaker announcement said guests were to wear masks, though many did not, and families were told they could not go onto the field after graduation for photos.

Principal Dan Park reminded parents before the ceremony that they were to remain seated as the grads were dismissed row by row. Families were to reunite at a designated area outside the stadium.

While waiting for the procession into the stadium, senior Reiiel Arellano said that though he chose to continue distance learning because he’d grown used to the comfort of studying from home, “I’m glad that we’re having an in-person graduation. ... I’m very thankful the district was able to organize this.”

Classmate Paige Fisher said it was “nice to be out here with everybody for once. It’s been a while since the whole school’s been together.”

Not surprisingly, the pandemic of their entire senior year was the focus of student speakers’ remarks to classmates. But while noting sacrifices including on-campus learning, sports, proms, rallies and graduation trips, they remained positive and encouraging.

It would be easy “to define this as a time in our lives when we did nothing but lose, to define ourselves by the things that we lost,” Joshua Corgiat told the Class of ’21. “When I look out at all of you guys, I don’t see that. I don’t see people who rolled over and let the year get the best of them. ... I see people that have fought and overcome the trials that have faced us.”

Danielle Haubrich said the pandemic is “unfortunately, part of our high school experience, and we must own it. But it is not something to be lamented or pitied. Rather, our experience should be admired. From this last year, we’ve learned patience, inner strength and faith in our community and society. We’ve learned to cherish every little moment with family, and every joke between friends. Just like generations before us, when the future looked bleak, we persevered and overcame what once seemed daunting.”

Modesto City Schools high school graduations continued Wednesday with Downey, Enochs, Gregori and Johansen. Davis High’s ceremony is 9 a.m. Thursday at the MJC stadium, and Modesto High’s is at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at MJC.