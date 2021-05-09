Coronavirus Update, May 9: A third of Stanislaus County adults are fully vaccinated

A third of all adults in Stanislaus County are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county stood at 33.4% through Saturday with 24.9% of the total population fully vaccinated.

Among the state’s 58 counties, the county ranked 42nd in percentage of people ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated. Marin County ranked No. 1 at 67%.

The county had a higher percentage of its adult and total population fully vaccinated than Merced County, but trailed San Joaquin and Tuolumne counties. In the United States, 43.2% of all adults and 33.9% of the entire population have had two shots of either Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of Johnson & Johnson.

The latest numbers come on the same day the county reported 53 new positive COVID-19 cases, zero deaths and a drop below 70 in COVID-19 patients in its healthcare facilities.

A total of 1,055 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now stand at 55,338. The county has 589,248 negative test results and 53,758 people who are presumed recovered.

The county learned Tuesday that it will remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan for a seventh straight week. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Of the state’s counties, 12 are in the red tier, 39 in the orange, or moderate tier, and seven are in the least restrictive yellow, or minimal tier.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 67 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 76 on Friday. Ten staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 12.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Saturday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.19%, up from 2.47% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.14%, down from 3.33%. The 14-day rate was 3.49%, down from 3.54%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 259,580 on Thursday. It was the first increase since April 16. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

The county released its public vaccine clinic schedule for this week. Here are the places, times and vaccines available:

Monday, May 10 , Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Monday, May 10 , Hughson Community/Senior Center), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, Oakdale, noon-7 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Salvation Army, Turlock (mobile clinics), 9-11 a.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Ceres Community Center (mobile clinic), 3-6:15 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Wednesday, May 12 , Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary).

Wednesday, May 12 , Hammon Senior Center, Patterson, 9 am.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Thursday, May 13 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Thursday, May 13 , 3-7 p.m., El Concilio Community Resource Center (mobile clinic), 1st dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Stanislaus State, Turlock, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Hammon Senior Center, Patterson, 9 am.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Saturday, May 15, Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary).

California has administered 32,759,885 vaccines as of Sunday morning, up from 32,367,810 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 17th in the country, having administered 82,911 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,777 positive cases

Turlock has 7,483

Ceres has 5,642

Patterson has 2,610

Riverbank has 2,576

Oakdale has 1,860

Newman has 1,212

Waterford has 656

Hughson has 595

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,921

District 5 has 2,593

District 2 has 2,300

District 1 has 1,313

District 4 has 449

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,391 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,009 cases.





Merced County has 458 deaths among 31,743 cases.





Tuolumne County has 64 deaths among 4,123 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 445 cases.

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,757,115 confirmed cases in California and 62,280 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,686,791 U.S. cases and 581,517 deaths.

Manteca water park may finally open

After almost a year of delays due to the pandemic, Manteca’s new water park resort Great Wolf Lodge has announced its opening date.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

Stanislaus has ‘breakthrough’ cases in vaccinated people

Stanislaus County has reported 20 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated. One person was hospitalized.

The latest on Stanislaus tier status

Stanislaus County didn’t make much progress toward looser coronavirus regulations in a state update Tuesday. Its daily case rate went in the wrong direction. The county will remain under red tier restrictions for the seventh consecutive week.

See what’s up with springtime events

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Why some people of color balk at vaccine

Their reasons may be different — distrust of government, doubts of effectiveness, fear of side effects — but some people of color in Stanislaus County share a feeling of hesitation toward getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

COVID disrupted protections against child abuse

Roberta Lilla sat in the living room of her rural Turlock home surrounded by photos of her grandson, David Turner, his ashes encased in a pendant around her neck.

Two more Modesto eateries close





Two more Modesto originals have closed their doors during the pandemic, a reminder of the ongoing economic impact COVID-19 has had on valley restaurants and the rebuilding for many yet to come.