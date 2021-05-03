Coronavirus update, May 3: Stanislaus County hospitalizations continue decline

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Stanislaus County fell below 90 for the first time in eight days, according to data released by the Health Services Agency.

The county reported 85 hospitalization on Sunday, well off the 118 reported in a single day last week that had signaled a small spike after numbers dipped below 100 last month.

The news comes on the same day state data showed a decline in the county’s single-, seven- and 14-day infection rates.

On the state dashboard Sunday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.34%, down from 4.42% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.43%, down from 3.88%. The 14-day rate was 3.37%, down from 3.52%

Meanwhile, the county did not release new numbers for cases or deaths on Sunday.

There have been 1,044 deaths related to the coronavirus in Stanislaus County since April 2020. There have been 54,878 positive cases, 575,368 negative test results and 53,277 people who are presumed recovered.

The county has been in the red tier of the state’s pandemic response plan for five weeks. It is the third most restrictive of the four tiers for business and other activities. The state will update the tiers Tuesday.

Here is a look at this week’s public vaccination clinic schedule:

Monday, May 3, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; second dose of Pfizer

Monday, May 3, Grayson: 3 to 7 p.m., Grayson United Community Center, 8900 Laird St.; first dose of Pfizer

Tuesday, May 4, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first and second doses of Pfizer

Tuesday, May 4, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna

Wednesday, May 5, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

Wednesday, May 5, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; second dose of Moderna

Thursday, May 6, Modesto: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first and second doses of Pfizer

Thursday, May 6, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Airport Neighborhood Community Center, 805 Empire Ave; first dose of Pfizer

Friday, May 7, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna

Friday, May 7, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Moderna

Saturday, May 8, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

California has administered 31,185,031 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 30,820,835 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 19th in the country, having administered 78,925 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Sunday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,607 positive cases

Turlock has 7,419

Ceres has 5,583

Patterson has 2,593

Riverbank has 2,553

Oakdale has 1,848

Newman has 1,197

Waterford has 651

Hughson has 590

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,894

District 5 has 2,577

District 2 has 2,288

District 1 has 1,304

District 4 has 448

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Sunday:

San Joaquin County has 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,478 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,594 cases.





Tuolumne County has 64 deaths among 4,105 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 441 cases.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,744,937 confirmed cases in California and 61,939 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,422,234 U.S. cases and 577,046 deaths.

