Coronavirus update, April 29: Stanislaus County’s positivity rate continues to climb

Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 infection rate continued its rise this week, according to data released by the state.

For the third time in the last five days, the county saw an above-6% positivity rate, and its 14-day rate rose above 3% for the first time in several days.

The trend in the county is mirroring what’s being seen in the Pacific Northwest, where Washington and Oregon residents are witnessing an uptick in case rate.

On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 6.41%, up from 6.33% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.62%, up from 2.99%. The 14-day rate was 3.25%, up from 3.05%.

Meanwhile, the county announced two more deaths to COVID-19 and a decline in hospital cases.

A total of 1,042 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The 54 new positive tests brought the total to 54,623. Stanislaus also has 567,429 negative test results and 53,092 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic response plan for a fifth straight week. It is the third most restrictive of the four tiers for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 113 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 118, the highest in several weeks. Fifteen staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from five.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

Thursday, April 29, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Saturday, May 1, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 29,640,092 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 29,372,925 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 19th in the country, having administered 75,015 doses per 100,000 residents. Connecticut ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,523 positive cases

Turlock has 7,389

Ceres has 5,532

Patterson has 2,586

Riverbank has 2,538

Oakdale has 1,843

Newman has 1,191

Waterford has 648

Hughson has 590

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,872

District 5 has 2,571

District 2 has 2,280

District 1 has 1,305

District 4 has 447

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,345 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,529 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,103 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 441 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,738,327 confirmed cases in California and 61,587 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,230,809 U.S. cases and 574,330 deaths.

Two more Modesto eateries close

Two more Modesto originals have closed their doors during the pandemic, a reminder of the ongoing economic impact COVID-19 has had on valley restaurants and the rebuilding for many yet to come.

Health officer warns of another surge

As Stanislaus County keeps making progress with coronavirus vaccinations and tamping down cases, its top health officer said Tuesday she doesn’t see how California and its counties will avoid a new surge of COVID-19 illness.

What district decided on outdoor proms

Citing equity and health concerns, the Modesto City Schools district is turning down seniors’ bid to have outdoor proms to conclude a school year that likely will be remembered most for COVID-19.

Biz Beat: Dale Road beer taps finally flow

One of Modesto’s longest brewing — in more ways than one — restaurants is finally about to debut. After almost three years of planning and building, The Brass Tap is ready to serve up the suds and more in northwest Modesto.

D and F grades rise in Modesto schools

A Modesto City Schools district administrator told the Board of Education that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures and distance learning have meant “higher than usual D and F rates.”

County will revamp vaccine clinics

As the turnout declines at stationary vaccine clinics, Stanislaus County plans to phase out the large clinics in Modesto, Turlock and other cities and take a more targeted approach with vaccination efforts.

Stan State, other schools will require vaccines

California State University and the University of California announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required of anyone on campus as soon as the shots are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ACE will revive one of its suspended trains

The Altamont Corridor Express will soon restore one of the trains suspended by COVID-19 a year ago. The commuter service between Stockton and San Jose will have three weekday round trips starting May 3.

Is it safe now for play dates?

In Stanislaus County, nearly all K through 12 students are able to attend some in-person school. After a year of remote learning and physical distancing from friends, the kids are excited to be with classmates. Now kids and parents are asking, “Can they have play dates or hang out with friends?”

Nuts baseball will return with safeguards





After a year away, fans will be able to return to John Thurman Field next month to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, and baseball.

Around the state, nation and world

New data shows that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are capable of reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations in fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older by 94% compared to unvaccinated adults of the same age.

National COVID-19 workplace mask rules and other protections that had been stalled for over a month past a deadline set by President Joe Biden moved forward this week after congressional Democrats demanded an explanation for the delay.