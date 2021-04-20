Sports

Planning on attending a Modesto Nuts game this year? Here’s what you need to know

Modesto Nuts opening day game with the Stockton Ports at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, April 11, 2019.
After a year away, fans will be able to return to John Thurman Field next month to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, and baseball.

In anticipate for the return of Minor League Baseball and fans, the Modesto Nuts released health and safety protocols for those who want to watch some California League action.

Just don’t expect a full crowd. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of safety precautions will be taken.

Since Stanislaus County is in the red tier, attendance will be at 20 percent capacity (800 fans) but could increase to 33 percent if the county gets to the orange tier.

Fans will be seated in “pods” with no more than six seats together (distanced from adjacent pods by six feet).

Here are some more of the guidelines released by the team:

The Nuts open the season on May 4 at home against the Stockton Ports at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are on sale on the Nuts website.

