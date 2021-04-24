Coronavirus update, April 24: Daily positive rate is just 1.12% in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County had a tiny positivity rate based on state data reported Friday, along with one more death to COVID-19.

A total of 1,036 residents have died of the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said. It reported 68 more positive tests, for a total of 54,247 as of Friday. Stanislaus has 558,586 negative test results and 52,814 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains in the red tier of the state’s four-tier system for pandemic response, based on Tuesday’s weekly reassessment. Red is the third most restrictive for business and other activities.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 1.12%, down from 2.15% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.86%, down from 3.02%. The 14-day rate was 3.16%, down from 3.57%.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 89 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 82 on Thursday. Eleven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from eight.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for April 24 to May 1:

Saturday, April 24, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Monday, April 26, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Monday, April 26, Empire: 3 to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Empire Library, 98 I St.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, April 27, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, April 27, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Tuesday, April 27, Crows Landing: 3 to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Wednesday, April 28, Modesto: 3 to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged)

Wednesday, April 28, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Wednesday, April 28, Patterson: Noon to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged)

Thursday, April 29, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Saturday, May 1, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 27,727,113 vaccines as of Friday, up from 27,384,986 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 21st in the country, having administered 70,174 doses per 100,000 residents. Connecticut ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,368 positive cases

Turlock has 7,331

Ceres has 5,483

Patterson has 2,579

Riverbank has 2,522

Oakdale has 1,834

Newman has 1,189

Waterford has 647

Hughson has 588

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,851

District 5 has 2,554

District 2 has 2,267

District 1 has 1,301

District 4 has 440

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,340 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,972 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,400 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,093 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 436 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 3,705,570 confirmed cases in California and 61,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,990,519 U.S. cases and 571,109 deaths.

County will revamp vaccine clinics

As the turnout declines at stationary vaccine clinics, Stanislaus County plans to phase out the large clinics in Modesto, Turlock and other cities and take a more targeted approach with vaccination efforts.

Stan State, other schools will require vaccines

California State University and the University of California announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required of anyone on campus as soon as the shots are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ACE will revive one of its suspended trains

The Altamont Corridor Express will soon restore one of the trains suspended by COVID-19 a year ago. The commuter service between Stockton and San Jose will have three weekday round trips starting May 3.

Is it safe now for play dates?

In Stanislaus County, nearly all K through 12 students are able to attend some in-person school. After a year of remote learning and physical distancing from friends, the kids are excited to be with classmates. Now kids and parents are asking, “Can they have play dates or hang out with friends?”

Modesto, Turlock schools plan live graduations

In-person graduation ceremonies are back, Modesto City Schools has announced — with the caveat that Stanislaus County remains in the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system. The Turlock Unified School District plans the same.

Stanislaus remains in red tier

Stanislaus County continues to meet the criteria for the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan, the second most restrictive regulations on businesses and public activities.

Modesto council has $47.3 million to spend

Modesto officials will discuss Wednesday how to spend the $47.3 million the city expects to receive under the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s latest pandemic relief effort.

Nuts baseball will return with safeguards

After a year away, fans will be able to return to John Thurman Field next month to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, and baseball.

Around the state, nation and world

India on Friday logged over 332,730 new COVID-19 infections – once again the highest-ever daily infection count worldwide – as a major hospital in New Delhi reported several deaths while flagging a critical shortage of medical oxygen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have lifted a pause placed on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Biden administration has taken the first step toward ending an emergency exception that allowed hospitals to ration and reuse N95 medical masks, the first line of defense between frontline workers and the deadly coronavirus.