Stanislaus County remains in coronavirus red tier despite elevated case numbers

Charlie Dawson, left, orders take-out food from owner George Chen at Tokyo Express restaurant in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stanislaus County was moved to the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan which includes indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. aalfaro@modbee.com

Stanislaus County continues to meet the criteria for the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan.

The California Department of Public Health determined in a weekly review the county’s test positivity qualifies the county for the second most restrictive regulations on businesses and public activities.

With Tuesday’s update, 17 counties in California are in the red tier, 38 counties are in the less restrictive orange and three are in the yellow tier, representing minimal transmission of COVID-19 illness. No counties are in the most restrictive purple tier.

Stanislaus County has test positivity rates of 4.5 percent for the entire county and 5 percent in underserved communities. The test positivity numbers have kept the county in the red tier for four consecutive weeks.

The county’s daily case rate was 10.6 per 100,000 population, which still is above the 10 per 100,000 threshold that is met by almost 90 percent of counties in red tier.

Stanislaus County’s health services agency reported an elevated number of new coronavirus cases (135) on Monday and two deaths, with 85 COVID-positive patients in hospital beds.