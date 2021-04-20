Modesto middle, high schools move to in-person graduations, with COVID limitations

Modesto High School 2020 graduate Jacqueline Sandoval is all smiles on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the grad parade at the school. Modesto City Schools says in-person graduation ceremonies are back this May.

In-person graduation ceremonies are back, Modesto City Schools has announced — with the caveat that Stanislaus County remains in the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.

The district posted on Facebook and its website that adhering to state health and safety protocols, there will be eighth-grade promotion and 12th-grade graduation ceremonies that stick to originally scheduled dates. Times and locations may have changed to accommodate limited capacity and to “ensure the graduating class can stay together in one ceremony for each school rather than splitting into multiple ceremonies,” the district reported.

California Department of Public Health guidelines limit attendance to 20% capacity of facilities and require face coverings, social distancing and screening/assigned seating procedures, the district said.

Students will be allowed two guests at the most and must follow preregistration, ticketing and assigned seating procedures. “Due to the limited capacity, in-person ceremonies will also be live-streamed, so family and friends will be able to watch ... from home,” the district said.

“For students and families who may not be comfortable participating in the live ceremony, we will also provide a virtual graduation ceremony, which will feature students walking the stage so students will get the full experience. The virtual graduation ceremony will be available for viewing the evening of each school’s in-person event.”

The district posted a schedule of promotion and graduation ceremonies:

Beyer High, 6 p.m. May 25, MJC stadium

Davis High, 9 a.m. May 27, MJC stadium

Downey High, 1 p.m. May 26, MJC stadium

Elliott Alternative Education Center, 6 p.m. May 24, Johansen High stadium

Enochs High, 6 p.m. May 26, MJC stadium

Gregori High, 9 a.m. May 26, MJC stadium

Johansen High, 7 p.m. May 26, Johansen stadium

Modesto High, 6 p.m. May 27, MJC stadium

Hanshaw Middle School, 6 p.m. May 24, MJC stadium

La Loma Jr. High, 6 p.m. May 27, Johansen stadium

Mark Twain Jr. High, 6 p.m. May 25, Johansen Stadium

Roosevelt Jr. High, 9 a.m. May 25, MJC stadium

Turlock Unified School District also has posted its promotion and graduation schedule on its website. Guidelines have not yet been announced, but district spokeswoman Marie Russell said guests will be allowed.