Coronavirus update, April 23: Stanislaus adds zero deaths. Four neighbors do the same

Stanislaus County reported zero deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday, a rare thing over the past several months. And four nearby counties did the same.

Stanislaus has tended to have one to four daily deaths in early 2021 even as other measures of the pandemic improved, such as positive rates and hospital patient counts.

No deaths were reported Thursday in San Joaquin, Merced, Mariposa or Tuolumne counties. The Modesto Bee’s daily update has tracked them since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

Stanislaus remains at 1,035 residents lost to the pandemic, the Health Services Agency said.

The county had just 21 new cases Thursday, for a total of 54,179. Stanislaus has 555,295 negative test results and 52,757 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains in the red tier of the state’s four-tier system for pandemic response, based on Tuesday’s weekly reassessment. Red is the third most restrictive for business and other activities.

Other details:

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 2.15%, down from 6.09% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.02%, down from 3.1%. The 14-day rate was 3.57%, down from 3.6%.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 82 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 78 on Wednesday. Eight staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 10.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for the rest of this week:

Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 27,384,986 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 27,013,516 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 21st in the country, having administered 69,308 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,346 positive cases

Turlock has 7,327

Ceres has 5,478

Patterson has 2,576

Riverbank has 2,520

Oakdale has 1,833

Newman has 1,187

Waterford has 647

Hughson has 587

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,849

District 5 has 2,552

District 2 has 2,265

District 1 has 1,299

District 4 has 440

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,340 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,899 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,358 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,091 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 431 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday evening, there were 3,702,692 confirmed cases in California and 61,272 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,926,766 U.S. cases and 570,299 deaths.

