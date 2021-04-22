Coronavirus update, April 22: Stanislaus stands at 1,035 deaths and 54,158 cases

Stanislaus County announced three more deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday and 58 new cases.

A total of 1,035 residents have died since the first was reported in April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus has 54,158 positive tests, 553,193 negative test results and 52,865 people who are presumed recovered.

The county learned Tuesday that it remains in the red tier of the state’s four-tier system for pandemic response, based on a weekly reassessment. Red is the third most restrictive for business and other activities.

Other details:

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 6.09%, up from 4.09% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.1%, down from 3.2%. The 14-day rate was 3.6%, up from 3.3%.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 78 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 84 on Tuesday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults remained at 10.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for the rest of this week:

Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 27,013,516 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 26,689,222 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 21st in the country, having administered 68,367 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,323 positive cases

Turlock has 7,315

Ceres has 5,471

Patterson has 2,571

Riverbank has 2,515

Oakdale has 1,826

Newman has 1,186

Waterford has 646

Hughson has 586

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,847

District 5 has 2,551

District 2 has 2,265

District 1 has 1,295

District 4 has 440

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,340 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,813 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,321 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,089 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 429 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 3,701,040 confirmed cases in California and 61,184 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,861,202 U.S. cases and 569,385 deaths.

Modesto, Turlock schools plan live graduations

In-person graduation ceremonies are back, Modesto City Schools has announced — with the caveat that Stanislaus County remains in the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system. The Turlock Unified School District plans the same.

Stanislaus remains in red tier

Stanislaus County continues to meet the criteria for the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan, the second most restrictive regulations on businesses and public activities.

Modesto council has $47.3 million to spend

Modesto officials will discuss Wednesday how to spend the $47.3 million the city expects to receive under the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s latest pandemic relief effort.

Nuts baseball will return with safeguards

After a year away, fans will be able to return to John Thurman Field next month to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, and baseball.

Public vaccine clinic hours might change

Stanislaus County may get away from regular hours with its coronavirus vaccination clinics because fewer people are showing up for the shots.

Around the state, nation and world

As California enters its second week of broad eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, supply flow has remained flat for most of April.

Multiple students attended a dance competition in New York last week despite having COVID-19 symptoms, officials said. Now, more than 300 children and their families are quarantining.