Coronavirus update, April 15: Stanislaus reaches 1,023 deaths, 53,692 positive tests

Stanislaus County added three deaths to COVID-19 and 42 new cases Wednesday, the Health Services Agency said.

A total of 1,023 residents have died since last April. Stanislaus has 53,692 positive tests, 538,419 negative test results and 52,228 people who are presumed recovered.

On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 5.59%, up from 3.97% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 4.04%, up from 3.92%. The 14-day rate was 4.1, down from 4.26%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the ninth highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks eighth.

Stanislaus stayed in the red tier with Tuesday’s weekly reassessment by the state of each county’s status. It is the third most restrictive in the four-tier plan for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 80 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals Wednesday, up from 78 the day before. Twelve staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from six.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule.

Thursday, April 15: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Waterford Community Center, 540 C St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until supply runs out); 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Friday, April 16: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out)





Friday, April 16: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out)





Saturday, April 16: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

California has administered 23,721,226 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 23,227,199 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 25th in the country, having administered 60,035 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 20,117 positive cases

Turlock has 7,250

Ceres has 5,428

Patterson has 2,559

Riverbank has 2,491

Oakdale has 1,808

Newman has 1,185

Waterford has 643

Hughson has 586

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,826

District 5 has 2,551

District 2 has 2,250

District 1 has 1,285

District 4 has 428

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,334 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,229 cases.





Merced County has 450 deaths among 31,128 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,062 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 417 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,708,716 confirmed cases in California and 60,717 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,422,228 U.S. cases and 564,405 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The Biden administration is working with states to reschedule appointments for individuals who were in line to receive shots of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, after federal agencies recommended a pause in usage over safety concerns.

Federal COVID-19 guidance released in March said it’s safe for fully vaccinated adults from different households to meet indoors without masks. But can unvaccinated kids join?

More than 200 people in 24 Washington counties have tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the full dose of the vaccine and five have died, health officials say.