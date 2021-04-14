Stanislaus students who’ve struggled with COVID learning loss, tell us your story

The past year, with at least partial distance learning and social isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extremely hard on the vast majority of students. Conditions have exacerbated education inequities such as the digital divide and language barriers.

Educators at all levels have been working to assess learning loss and recover from it. “Our goal is more than one year’s growth in one year’s time” to accelerate student’s learning, Ceres Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Peterman told The Bee earlier this month.

Waterford Unified School District Superintendent Don Davis, during a visit from U.S. Rep. Josh Harder in February, said recovery will take several years. In turn, the congressman called the situation heart-wrenching and said, “When you think about the cost of a year of learning loss ... it’s gonna be enormous, it’s gonna follow kids” the rest of their education, and in some cases well beyond that.

As school districts plan use of federal recovery money, including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a percentage of it must be to address learning loss.

Of the forthcoming ESSER III money, for instance, 20% of what school districts receive must be spent on evidence-based interventions on learning loss, like summer school, extended-year and extended-day programs, and after-school and summer-enrichment programs, according to California School Boards Association legislative advocate Erika Hoffman.

For our coverage of the complex issue, please help The Modesto Bee learn more about how you feel distance learning has affected you or your child’s education and educational prospects. We are asking parents and students in a private survey (no identifying information will be used without your permission) about special needs, subject matter and learning skills that have been the most challenging, and more.

