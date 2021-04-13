Coronavirus update, April 13: Stanislaus adds vaccine sites. Modesto cases top 20,000

Stanislaus County added one death to COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 1,018 since last April.

The county had 131 new positive tests, bringing the total to 53,576, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 535,598 negative test results and 52,080 people who are presumed recovered.

On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 3.94%, down from 5.05% the previous day. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.7%, up from 3.68%. The 14-day rate was 4.26%, down from 4.27%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the seventh highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks 11th.

The county remains in the red tier, the third most restrictive in the state’s four-tier response plan. That system could go away in mid-June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said recently amid signs of improvement. Residents are still urged to get vaccinated and follow other safeguards.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 71 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals Monday, down from 73 the day before. There were nine staffed adult intensive care unit beds available, down from 11.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule.

Tuesday, April 13: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)





Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Tuesday, April 13: Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Tuesday, April 13: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), noon-7 p.m, (or until supplies run out)

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), noon-7 p.m, (or until supplies run out) Tuesday, April 13: Salvation Army Turlock (Mobile), 893 Lander Ave., Turlock; single dose, Johnson & Johnson (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Salvation Army Turlock (Mobile), 893 Lander Ave., Turlock; single dose, Johnson & Johnson (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Wednesday, April 14: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Wednesday, April 14: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (or until supplies run out)

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (or until supplies run out) Thursday, April 15: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Thursday, April 15: Waterford Community Center, 540 C St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until supply runs out); 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Waterford Community Center, 540 C St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until supply runs out); 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed) Thursday, April 15: Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Friday, April 16: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out)





Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out) Friday, April 16: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out)





Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out) Saturday, April 16: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

California has administered 23,031,055 vaccines through Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 27th in the country, having administered 58,288 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 20,038 positive cases

Turlock has 7,234

Ceres has 5,415

Patterson has 2,559

Riverbank has 2,490

Oakdale has 1,802

Newman has 1,184

Waterford has 640

Hughson has 582

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,821

District 5 has 2,547

District 2 has 2,242

District 1 has 1,277

District 4 has 426

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,334 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,994 cases.





Merced County has 448 deaths among 31,070 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,056 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 416 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,704,070 confirmed cases in California and 60,495 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,268,952 U.S. cases and 562,608 deaths.

Why COVID-19 hit women in Stanislaus harder

Gaby Martinez had been working for the Stanislaus Public Library for years, and she loved her job in the youth services division. But when the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a grinding halt last spring, the library shut down.

Editorial: One idea for local stimulus spending

Spending hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 stimulus money is a task to be undertaken with some joy, much gratitude and a significant measure of thoughtful wisdom.

How did pandemic affect seasonal flu?

No deaths from influenza have been reported in Stanislaus County through March 21, according to county public health surveillance.

South Africa variant arrives in Stanislaus

The first two cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa have been found in Stanislaus County, health officials reported Thursday.

Schools make plans for federal money

The well-being and mental health of students and employees are top-of-mind for at least some Stanislaus County education leaders as they look at ways to spend federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.

The latest on visiting Yosemite





Day-use reservations will again be needed to enter Yosemite National Park this summer, park staff announced Thursday morning.

Stanislaus leaders agree with June reopen date





Stanislaus County was busy with vaccinations and efforts to avoid another spring and summer coronavirus surge when Tuesday the state announced it was shooting for a June 15 date for reopening California.

Modesto extends RAD Card, with a catch

The Modesto City Council approved allocating $650,000 in matching funds for the RAD Card program, which doubles consumers’ spending power and has helped restaurants and other small, locally owned businesses survive the economic havoc caused by the pandemic.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?





With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.

Around the state, nation and world

New results from a multi-stage clinical trial show that a cocktail of special antibodies can reduce risks of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 81% if someone is not already infected with the virus.

European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to broker their famed compromises. Instead, each of the 27 watches the other heads of state or government with suspicion via a video screen. This is what COVID-19 has wrought.