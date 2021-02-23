Is Modesto part of federal COVID vaccine program? California Democrat looks for answers

Golden Valley Health Centers is currently remodeling 21 health care centers in the Modesto and Merced area. Photographed at the Florida Suites center in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

More COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Stanislaus County as part of a program meant to get vaccine supplies to local health centers faster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new program that started last week to distribute vaccines directly to select health centers that are funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The new vaccines will be in addition to the weekly allocations currently given to each jurisdiction.

The program is meant to “ensure our nation’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated against COVID-19,” according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Golden Valley Health Center, which has locations in both Fresno and Modesto, will be receiving the additional vaccine supply, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ellen Piernot confirmed to McClatchy Tuesday. That means they will be able to place and receive orders for the COVID-19 vaccine and distribute it to their different locations at Golden Valley officials’ discretion.

The Golden Valley Health Center already distributes vaccines. But this would mean getting more vaccines directly to the health center, rather than only having a supply from state or local jurisdictions giving it to the health center to then distribute.

Piernot said they will start distributing the additional vaccines within seven days. She did not specify how many more vaccines would be available.

“GVHC expects to receive the same allotment consecutively for the following three weeks, which will assist us in our strategy for equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to our community,” Piernot said in a statement. “This distribution will continue to follow the current counties recommendations as to who qualifies for vaccination under the current approved state tier system.”

However, she did not specifically say that the Modesto location would be receiving additional vaccines, which has concerned Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock. Harder sent a letter to the CDC and HRSA Friday, asking if the Golden Valley Health Center in Modesto was one health center that would receive additional vaccines under the program.

“My district has the third highest coronavirus deaths per capita in the state and the current spike in cases has overwhelmed our hospitals,” Harder wrote. “Selecting one of the (community health centers) in our District would help the Administration achieve its goal of serving underserved populations.”

Harder has asked multiple times if the additional vaccines will be sent to the Golden Valley Health Center in Modesto as well as the center in Fresno, but he has not received a response, according to his office.

Harder said the center in Fresno was too far to help people near Modesto, and it was imperative that the Modesto location receive vaccine supplies directly.

“Every minute wasted is another infection, another sickness, and another tragic death in the Central Valley. It is simply unacceptable for the CDC and HRSA to fail not only to act but to even respond in the midst of the crisis in our community,” Harder said. “I’m calling on these federal agencies to tell us today whether Golden Valley Health Center or another Community Health Center will be a federal vaccine partner. I won’t allow the nearest vaccine site to be a four-hour drive from my community.”

Stanislaus County staff said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting they expected Golden Valley and Livingston Community Health, which also has clinics in Stanislaus County, to boost vaccine supplies through the federal Health Resources & Services Administration program.

