Coronavirus update, Feb. 11: Stanislaus has just 90 new cases, large hospital decline

Stanislaus County added just 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and had another large decline in hospital patients.

The death toll rose by seven for the second straight day, for a total of 881 residents lost to the pandemic over 10 months. February has had 53 deaths, a pace well behind the monthly record of 212 in January.

Wednesday was the first time in many weeks that new cases were below 100, as reported by the county Health Services Agency. Stanislaus now has 48,184 cases, 414,475 negative test results and 45,211 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positive rate was 10.87%, up from 6.49% the previous day, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 10.97%, up from 10.85%. The 14-day rate was 11.17%, down from 12.66%.

The county’s five hospitals reported 175 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, down markedly from 193 on Tuesday. The count had been well over 300 during the peak of the winter surge. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at eight, up from four.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for this week:

Modesto: Second dose only, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza

Turlock: Second dose only, Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University

Oakdale: First dose only, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

Patterson: Closed this week

As of Wednesday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 4,957,297 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 4,784,478 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 12,546 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.1% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,644 positive cases

Turlock has 6,483

Ceres has 4,971

Patterson has 2,347

Riverbank has 2,193

Oakdale has 1,518

Newman has 1,090

Waterford has 562

Hughson has 522

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,484

District 5 has 2,302

District 2 has 2,013

District 1 has 1,123

District 4 has 352

San Joaquin County has 943 COVID-19-related deaths among 64,457 cases.





Merced County has 373 deaths among 27,562 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,757 cases and 51 deaths.





Mariposa County has 381 cases and five deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 3,425,087 confirmed cases in California and 45,178 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,279,523 U.S. cases and 471,195 deaths.

