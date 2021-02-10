Coronavirus update, Feb. 10: Stanislaus has 7 more deaths, little change at hospitals

Hospital cases of COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in Stanislaus County but remained well below the troubling levels of a month ago.

Another seven residents have died from the virus, for a total of 874 since the pandemic took hold last spring, the county Health Services Agency said. February has had 46 deaths so far, following a January that was the deadliest month at 212.

Stanislaus had 230 new positive tests Tuesday, for a total of 48,094. The county also has 412,060 negative test results and 45,026 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The single-day positive rate was 6.49%, down from 7.63% the previous day, according to state data. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was unchanged at 10.85%. The 14-day rate was 12.01%, down from 12.66%.

Over the last seven days, Stanislaus County’s infection rate per 100,000 residents ranks sixth highest among the state’s 58 counties and its rate of death is 18th, according to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker. Its overall death rate per 100,000 residents remains fourth in the state. Its infection rate per 100,000 residents is 16th.

The county’s five hospitals reported 193 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, up from 192 on Monday. It was the fourth straight day under 200. The count had been well over 300 during the peak of the winter surge in early January.

The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at five, up from zero.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for this week:

Modesto: Second dose only, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza

Turlock: Second dose only, Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University

Oakdale: First dose only, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

Patterson: Closed this week

As of Tuesday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 4,784,478 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 4,682,862 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 12,109 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.1% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,644 positive cases

Turlock has 6,483

Ceres has 4,971

Patterson has 2,347

Riverbank has 2,193

Oakdale has 1,518

Newman has 1,090

Waterford has 562

Hughson has 522

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,484

District 5 has 2,302

District 2 has 2,013

District 1 has 1,123

District 4 has 352

San Joaquin County has 929 COVID-19-related deaths among 64,396 cases.





Merced County has 367 deaths among 27,509 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,734 cases and 51 deaths.





Mariposa County has 380 cases and five deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,442,672 confirmed cases in California and 45,009 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,193,849 U.S. cases and 468,217 deaths.

The latest on getting 7th to 12th-graders back

Stanislaus County health and education officials said Tuesday that they anticipate junior highs and high schools being able to reopen around mid-March in the same hybrid fashion occurring in elementary schools.

County leaders fret over vaccine shortfall

Stanislaus County officials said Tuesday the county is dealing with the reality of not getting a proportional allocation of coronavirus vaccines for residents and essential workers.

Mass vaccination site is coming to Valley

A lack of COVID-19 vaccine continued to hamstring Stanislaus County’s efforts; the state plans to open a mass vaccination site in the Central Valley this week.

How can county ensure Latinos can access vaccines?

As Latinos continue to experience the highest COVID-19 case rates in Stanislaus County, officials in the last week announced measures designed to ensure the most vulnerable can get vaccinated.

Modesto church leaders, worshippers share their thoughts

Modesto churches that already have been offering indoor worship services during the COVID-19 pandemic welcomed on Sunday the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that struck down the state’s prohibition of them.

Another Modesto attraction returns





Anyone looking for outdoor family activities during the pandemic will have a new option soon, when Boomers Park in Modesto re-opens on Friday, Feb. 5.

Sutter Health expands vaccinations

Sutter Health on Thursday expanded its COVID-19 vaccinations to patients who are age 65 or older. It had previously limited coronavirus vaccine appointments to health workers and older seniors 75 and older.

Modesto caps restaurant delivery fees





Modesto is temporarily capping how much Grubhub, DoorDash and other delivery services can charge restaurants to help them survive in the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world





Families that have lost loved ones to COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for funds to help cover funeral expenses, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Monday during a news conference in New York.

An analysis of more than 61.9 million patient records in the U.S. found that people with dementia are more than three times as likely to get infected with the coronavirus than individuals without dementia.

Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco was forced to close after a coronavirus outbreak sickened three priests.