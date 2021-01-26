Coronavirus update, Jan. 26: Stanislaus deaths approach 800 as stay-home order ends

Stanislaus County added eight deaths to COVID-19 on Monday, the same day that it emerged from a stay-home order thanks to other data.

A total of 796 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the county Health Services Agency said.

The 258 new cases Monday bring the total to 44,442. Stanislaus also has 373,615 negative test results and 40,326 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 291 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, up from 282 the previous two days. The figure was well over 300 in early January. Three intensive-care beds were available to adults Monday, versus five Sunday.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate dropped for a fifth straight day to 16.5%. Its seven-day rate fell to 12.89%.

As of Monday, 36,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 2,330,633 doses, up from 2,199,908 the day before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 36th in the country, having administered 5,899 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,268 positive cases

Turlock has 5,923

Ceres has 4,620

Patterson has 2,224

Riverbank has 2,004

Oakdale has 1,390

Newman has 1,009

Waterford has 526

Hughson has 468

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,330

District 5 has 2,136

District 2 has 1,820

District 1 has 1,028

District 4 has 331

San Joaquin County has 835 COVID-19-related deaths among 59,665 cases.





Merced County has 331 deaths among 25,575 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,477 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 355 cases and five deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,213,222 confirmed cases in California and 37,543 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 25,298,405 U.S. cases and 421,239 deaths.

Newsom lifts stay-home order

Stanislaus County and the rest of a 12-county San Joaquin Valley region are no longer under a regional stay-home order, meaning that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for some businesses and activities.

County announces third vaccine clinic

A third public clinic for coronavirus vaccinations in Stanislaus County will debut in Oakdale on Tuesday. The others are in Modesto and Turlock.

Stimulus aids lower-income renters

Modesto and Stanislaus County are getting $16.4 million from the most recent federal stimulus to help lower-income renters struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Patterson students get help connecting

Magdalena Fernandez no longer worries whether her daughter can connect to the internet and join her online kindergarten class thanks to new equipment from Patterson Joint Unified School District.

Editorial: Stanislaus shows the way on vaccines

Stanislaus County did us proud by immediately offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, along with health care workers, at county-run clinics.

Downtown eatery tries to buck pandemic





When one restaurant has already closed in the same space in part because of the ongoing pandemic, the decision to open another comes with many critical choices.

From around the state, nation and world





President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team thought it had found a quick fix to increase the nation’s supply of Pfizer vaccine doses. The question is whether the pharmaceutical company will go along with it.

When a Georgia teacher died of COVID-19 on Christmas, his family didn’t want flowers. Instead, they asked in his obituary that people honor him by buying and wearing face masks to protect themselves and others from the virus.