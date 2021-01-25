Stanislaus County to open a third COVID vaccination site Tuesday. Limit is 500 doses.

etracy@mobee.com

A third public clinic for coronavirus vaccinations in Stanislaus County will debut in Oakdale on Tuesday.

The clinic at the Gladys Lemmons Senior Center will provide vaccinations for healthcare workers and other people in the Phase 1A category, as well as seniors age 65 and older. The Oakdale senior center is at 450 A St.

The vaccinations are for eligible Stanislaus County residents or people who work in the county.

The clinic running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. can administer no more than 500 doses Tuesday because of a limited supply of vaccine, according to the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency, which will operate the clinic.

Working with the city of Oakdale, county health officials have designated the Lemmons Senior Center as a hub for COVID-19 vaccine on Stanislaus County’s east side. The county also has vaccination sites at Modesto Centre Plaza and Stanislaus State University in Turlock and plans a fourth location at Creekside Middle School in Patterson to serve the county’s west side.

The county holds the vaccination clinics as it receives vaccine allocations from the state. The time and date of clinics are posted on the Stanemergency Facebook page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed healthcare providers not to administer the mRNA COVID vaccine at the same time as flu shots or other vaccines. The CDC recommends at least a 14-day period between getting a COVID-19 shot and any other vaccine.

For Tuesday’s clinic in Oakdale, parking is available at the senior center off A Street. People can also park on North Sierra Avenue, North Fourth Street and other neighborhood streets.