Stanislaus County reopens COVID vaccine clinics. When, where shots will be available

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Clinics for the coronavirus vaccine will reopen in Modesto and Turlock this week to members of the public in the first phase of allocation, and those over 65 years old. Phase 1A is mainly health care workers.

The clinics, located at Modesto Centre Plaza and California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock, operated last week before being closed due to a short supply of the vaccine. They reopened on Thursday but were closed on Friday.

Friday evening, county officials announced on the StanEmergency Facebook page when the clinics will operate this week. Some days at the Modesto site are reserved for those who need the second dose of the two-shot vaccine.

Modesto Centre Plaza: Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Monday, first doses will be administered; Tuesday and Wednesday are for those needing second doses. Thursday and Friday, both first and second doses will be administered. 1000 L St, Modesto. Parking will be available at the Modesto Centre Plaza, and at city-operated garages on 10th Street and Ninth Street.

California State University, Stanislaus: Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Monday and Wednesday, first doses only will be administered. 1 University Circle, Turlock. Enter through the Geer Road side.

No appointments are required or available; the clinics operate on a first-come, first served basis. More information, including private providers who are authorized to administer the vaccine, is available at the county’s coronavirus website.