Coronavirus update, Jan. 24: Stanislaus County infection rate, hospitalizations decline

Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates continue to decline, and for the first time in several weeks, the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region’s percentage of availability of staffed adult intensive care unit beds rose above 0%.

The data released Saturday came against the backdrop of six more reported deaths, leaving the county with 788 overall and the ninth highest fatality rate among the state’s 58 counties over the past seven days and fourth highest since March.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate dropped for a third straight day to 17.13% although well above the state rate of 10%. Stanislaus has the 23rd highest infection rate among California counties over the past seven days, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker.

The county added 294 cases Saturday for a total of 43,938 since March. Stanislaus has 369,214 negative test results and 39,549 residents who are presumed recovered.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Stanislaus County health care facilities dropped to 282, down from 295 the day before. There were nine available staff adult ICU beds, up from five the day before and the most in several weeks.

Declining numbers also were seen at the state level, where the number of available ICU beds rose. That was also seen in four of the five regions, including the San Joaquin Valley, which stood at 1.3%. The Bay Area was at 23.4%, the Sacramento area at 11.9% and the rest of Northern California at 41.2%. Southern California remained at 0%.

The stay-at-home order remains in effect in the San Joaquin Valley, and getting out is based on a four-week projection. The San Joaquin Valley remains below the threshold to open, along with the Bay Area and Southern California. The Greater Sacramento and Northern California Regions remain open, having met or exceeded the threshold, according to the state.

As of Saturday, 36,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 33,850 on Thursday. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered a little more than a combined 2,008,220 doses, according to the CDC tracker, or 5,083 per 100,000 residents, which ranks 39th in the country.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,030 positive cases

Turlock has 5,859

Ceres has 4,577

Patterson has 2,195

Riverbank has 1,977

Oakdale has 1,371

Newman has 1,002

Waterford has 510

Hughson has 461

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,302

District 5 has 2,114

District 2 has 1,795

District 1 has 1,002

District 4 has 327

San Joaquin County has 808 COVID-19-related deaths among 59,395 cases.





Merced County has 324 deaths among 25,048 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,443 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 346 cases and four deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,147,735 confirmed cases in California and 36,846 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 24,995,606 U.S. cases and 417,441 deaths.

