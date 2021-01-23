Coronavirus update, Jan. 23: Stanislaus hospital cases slip below 300. Deaths at 782

Hospital cases of COVID-19 went below 300 for the first time in several weeks Friday, a glimmer of hope in the winter surge.

Another nine residents have died, for a total of 782 since last spring, the Health Services Agency reported.

The county’s five hospitals had 295 patients with confirmed cases of the virus Friday, compared with 307 on Thursday. The number is well down from the worst of the season but still a concern. The number of available staffed adult intensive care beds was at five, down from seven the day before.

The county added 252 cases Friday for a total of 43,644 since March. Stanislaus also has 365,626 negative test results and 39,272 residents who are presumed recovered.

The state reported that the Stanislaus seven-day positivity rate was at 15.68%, down from 15.81% a day earlier. The 14-day rate was 17.72%, down from 18.32%.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is a projection of 15%. As of Friday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 6.5%, the Sacramento area at 7.8% and the rest of Northern California at 32.6%.

Based on future projections, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the month-long order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

As of Friday, 36,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 33,850 on Thursday. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 15,915 positive cases

Turlock has 5,816

Ceres has 4,548

Patterson has 2,179

Riverbank has 1,961

Oakdale has 1,366

Newman has 997

Waterford has 506

Hughson has 458

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,280

District 5 has 2,097

District 2 has 1,775

District 1 has 1,000

District 4 has 326

San Joaquin County has 808 COVID-19-related deaths among 59,395 cases.





Merced County has 324 deaths among 25,048 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,443 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 346 cases and four deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,124,420 confirmed cases in California and 36,365 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 24,823,197 U.S. cases and 414,124 deaths.

Patterson students get help connecting

Magdalena Fernandez no longer worries whether her daughter can connect to the internet and join her online kindergarten class thanks to new equipment from Patterson Joint Unified School District.

Editorial: Stanislaus shows the way on vaccines

Stanislaus County did us proud by immediately offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, along with health care workers, at county-run clinics.

Downtown eatery tries to buck pandemic





When one restaurant has already closed in the same space in part because of the ongoing pandemic, the decision to open another comes with many critical choices.

Clinics could suffer if county must handle nursing home efforts

Stanislaus County officials said a federal government program is not getting coronavirus vaccine to residents and employees in long-term care facilities quickly enough.

Modesto bus drivers honor deceased co-worker





Modesto Area Express bus drivers gathered Friday to honor a fellow bus driver who died from COVID-19, the first pandemic-related death among MAX employees.

Stanislaus athletes rally to reopen high school sports





Athletes, coaches, and parents rallied on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Stanislaus County with the hope of having high school sports this year. One was at Downey.

Your pandemic guide to Girl Scout cookies





Any lack of cookie booths doesn’t mean lovers of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and the other varieties will be deprived. The cookies will be as close as a mouse click and the doorstep.

Another national retailer is closing in Modesto





Another national retailer is closing its doors and calling it quits in Modesto.

From around the state, nation and world





If you’re going to visit a national park, you’ll have to wear a mask. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that requires everyone to wear face coverings in federal buildings and on federal land.

President Joe Biden’s national distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines calls for increased access and ramping up production for a pandemic that he warned will get worse before it gets better.

An antibody-based drug that’s already being used as a COVID-19 treatment may now help prevent the disease in nursing home residents and staff, some of the most vulnerable individuals.