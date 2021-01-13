Coronavirus update, Jan. 13: Stanislaus County on brink of 700 deaths, 40,000 cases

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported another 13 deaths to the virus Tuesday, raising the total to 699 residents since last April.

The county also added 493 positive tests and had a notable increase in the number of hospital patients, the Health Services Agency said.

January already has brought 83 deaths, about a third of the way into the month. It is on a pace to far surpass December’s 188 deaths, the most so far for any month in the pandemic. Of the 58 counties in California, Stanislaus has the ninth highest rate of deaths in the last seven days, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker. Tuolumne County which has 36 overall deaths, has the highest rate in the last week.

The Stanislaus County’s five hospitals had 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 329 on Monday. It was the largest one-day increase this month.

The new positive tests brought the Stanislaus total to 39,709. It also has 337,439 negative test results and 34,592 residents who are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is 15%. Through Tuesday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 4.7%, the Sacramento area at 9.4% and the rest of Northern California at 17.6%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the monthlong order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

Stanislaus’ rolling seven-day positive rate was at 19.21% and the 14-day rate at 18.03% – both figures down from Monday.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

As of Tuesday, 25,225 doses have been allocated to the county – 16,215 to healthcare providers and 9,010 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tiers 1, 2 and 3, which includes community health workers, public health field staff, in-home supportive services and dental and oral health clinics, among others. There were no immediate details on how many vaccinations were given and what percentage of those offered in Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2 were immunized.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of residents or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.6% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.8% are 25 to 34

17.5% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 14,173 positive cases

Turlock has 5,308

Ceres has 4,134

Patterson has 1,937

Riverbank has 1,781

Oakdale has 1,202

Newman has 869

Waterford has 464

Hughson has 404

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,027

District 5 has 1,904

District 2 has 1,616

District 1 has 897

District 4 has 287

San Joaquin County has 724 COVID-19-related deaths among 53,994 cases.





Merced County has 285 deaths among 22,649 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,251 cases and 36 deaths.





Mariposa County has 331 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,804,663 confirmed cases in California and 31,157 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 22,849,962 U.S. cases and 380,821 deaths.

Latest on vaccinations in Stanislaus

Stanislaus County’s public health agency has received 25,225 doses of coronavirus vaccine and discussed plans Tuesday for vaccinating residents.

Modesto bus system downsizes

Modesto Area Express has reduced how often its buses run by about 25 percent in response to having fewer workers on the job because of COVID-19 and for other reasons.

UC campuses plan to be live in fall

The University of California plans to return to a system-wide, largely in-person instructional model in the fall of 2021, according to a statement from the school president.

COVID-19 is challenge for hospital chaplain in Modesto





Jeremy Brown, a chaplain at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California, is able to slow down and make sure people are getting the spiritual support they need.

Stanislaus reports first child death

Stanislaus County’s top health official said Tuesday the county received the first report of a child who died from COVID-19.

Turlock nonprofit aids grieving families

Jessica’s House in Turlock launched a dedicated support group for families grieving a loved one due to COVID-19 last fall.

Funeral homes see high demand

COVID-19 is exerting pressure on local funeral homes that are trying to keep up with requests for funeral arrangements.

Businesses, nonprofits can get grants

Stanislaus County small businesses can take advantage of a new statewide COVID-19 relief grant program that will pay out $500 million to businesses and nonprofits across California.

From around the state, nation and world





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that anyone traveling into the U.S. via airplane must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test to their airline.

A new study predicts that SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, seasonally reappearing each year alongside other pathogens.

Throngs of people will soon be flocking to Disneyland Resort again in Southern California, but not to ride attractions or cavort with costumed characters. Orange County officials announced plans to set up a COVID-19 vaccine “super” distribution site.