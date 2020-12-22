Stanislaus County reels from coronavirus deaths. Hospitalizations soar to new high.

Coronavirus case investigator Jesenia Moreno-Leal works at the Stanislaus County Emergency Operations Center in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Stanislaus County is reporting eight coronavirus deaths per day, as local hospitals are filled with sick patients and many residents ignore a stay-home order in the days leading up to Christmas.

An update Monday afternoon recorded 10 new deaths, and COVID hospitalizations soared to 363 after a brief dip to 315 hospitalizations on Sunday.

In the past seven days, 55 people have died from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County, which has the third highest COVID-19 mortality rate among California counties. Monday’s updated count pushed the county’s pandemic death toll to 533.

The county’s dashboard showed only four of 122 intensive care unit beds are currently available for critically ill patients, though the state released figures showing zero ICU capacity in the hard hit San Joaquin Valley region. That designated region includes the nearby counties of San Joaquin, Merced and Tuolumne, leaving few options for finding ICU beds for patients in need.

The pressure on local hospitals is much more intense than the June-to-August surge when COVID-positive hospitalizations peaked at 233.

A Modesto Bee report found that compliance with a state stay-home order was spotty among restaurants and other businesses.

COVID numbers put state in crisis mode

California has 16,843 COVID-positive patients in hospitals statewide, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker. That’s a 73 percent increase in two weeks. Deaths are averaging 233 per day statewide, five times higher than the rate five weeks ago.

Stanislaus has the 10th highest number of COVID hospitalizations among the 58 counties in California, even thought it ranks 16th in the state in terms of population. The county has seen growing unrest among hospital nurses, who say medical facilities are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

The county is second to beleaguered Fresno County in hospitalizations in the San Joaquin Valley, which is entering a third week under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-home order that closed restaurant dining, hair salons and other activities.

Stanislaus County officials didn’t have an immediate comment on the worsening crisis. Last week, a county spokesman said some patients, at least two, had been transferred to an alternative care center at the old Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, because of staffing shortages at hospitals here.

At a press conference Monday, Newsom said the state will most likely extend the stay-home order in the San Joaquin Valley. The initial three-week period for the order ends Dec. 28, but the limited ICU bed capacity and trend of hospitalizations won’t likely meet the criteria for lifting the order, state officials said.

The state order affects a designated San Joaquin Valley region including Stanislaus, Merced, San Joaquin, Fresno, Calaveras, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state’s Health & Human Services Agency, said health experts are watching a United Kingdom strain of the coronavirus that appears to infect people more easily than the common strains. The new strain with mutations making it easier for the virus to bind with human cells has surfaced in Great Britain and has shown up in European countries and South Africa.

Ghaly said the state is looking at monitoring any people who come in from the affected countries. “We are watching this very closely,” Ghaly said.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.