Coronavirus update, Dec. 17: Stanislaus County COVID-related deaths nearing 500

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County headed toward its deadliest month since September with the announcement Wednesday of seven more fatalities tied to the coronavirus.

Through 16 days of December, the county has reported 62 deaths, has a total of 490 since the start of the pandemic and has the third highest death rate in the state, according to data.

In September, 102 residents died the COVID-19 following 148 fatalities in August, according to county figures.

In the last two months, the county was reporting one or two deaths per day – sometimes none. In December, upwards of eight have been announced in one day.

The county will soon join 10 of the state’s 58 counties with 500 or more deaths, a list that includes Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties in addition to Sacramento and Fresno.

Nine of those counties are among the 10 most populous in California. Stanislaus County is 16th.

Meanwhile, the county also on Wednesday announced 468 more positive case, the 13th straight day of more than 314. The rolling 14-day infection rate grew to 15.5%, up slightly from the day before, and 14.96% over the last seven days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were three available adult intensive care unit beds available in the county as the state-designated San Joaquin Valley Region’s availability fell again to 0%.

The number of COVID-confirmed hospitalized patients in the county’s five hospital fell to 322, down from 335.

In the county, 28,266 people who have tested positive, 265,350 have tested negative and 23,966 are presumed recovered.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 10,195 positive cases

Turlock has 3,843

Ceres has 3,045

Patterson has 1,387

Riverbank has 1,280

Oakdale has 819

Newman has 609

Waterford has 325

Hughson has 269

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,487

District 5 has 1,465

District 2 has 1,204

District 1 has 650

District 4 has 179

San Joaquin County has 549 COVID-19-related deaths among 33,336 cases.





Merced County has 207 deaths among 15,120 cases





Tuolumne County has 1,994 cases and 19 deaths.





Mariposa County has 183 cases and four deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1,714,945 confirmed cases in California and 21,889 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 16,981,302 U.S. cases and 307,512 deaths.

